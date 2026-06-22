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Detroit man charged for allegedly burning raccoon alive and posting it on social media

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 22, 2026 5:06 PM EDT
Published June 22, 2026 5:06 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Henry Bernard Montgomery was charged in connection with burning and torturing a raccoon
    • Officials say Montgomery allegedly posted a video on social media of the racoon being burnt alive.
    • A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for July 1.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man has been charged for allegedly burning a raccoon alive in Detroit.

Big picture view:

Henry Bernard Montgomery from Detroit was charged in connection with burning and torturing a raccoon on June 17. Police say on Wednesday at around 10:45 a.m., they were called out to a home on the 12000 block of Washburn Street where the 35-year-old was allegedly torturing the animal. 

Officials say Montgomery allegedly posted a video on social media of the racoon being burnt alive. 

Montgomery was arrested on June 20 and was charged with 3rd degree Animal Killing/Torturing.

He was arraigned Monday afternoon and received a $20,000 personal bond with a GPS tether. 

What's next:

A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for July 1 and the Preliminary Examination is scheduled for July 8.

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