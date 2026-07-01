Detroit man charged in drunk crash that killed two on McNichols

The Brief Nicholas Alexander Lee-Nathan is charged with a double-fatal crash in Detroit that happened early Sunday morning. Two pedestrians were killed after Lee-Nathan crashed into them at Ardmore and McNichols. Investigators says Lee-Nathan was drunk at the time and speeding when he hit the couple.



A 29-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a crash that killed two people on McNichols in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The backstory:

Nicholas Alexander Lee-Nathan is accused of driving under the influence when he fatally crashed into two pedestrians at Ardmore Street at about 2 a.m.

Police officers dispatched to the scene found the man and woman lying in the street and after medics arrived, the two were pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the victims as 51-year-old Dawad Helton and Eric Smith, 43, both of Detroit.

"I always say that alcohol and driving never mix," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This was completely avoidable. The alleged actions of the defendant caused the tragic death of two innocent people."

Lee-Nathan was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He allegedly was intoxicated and speeding westbound on McNichols when he struck the victims crossing the street at Ardmore.

Lee-Nathan is facing life in prison, charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

He is also facing operating while intoxicated - causing death, and reckless driving causing death. Both carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.