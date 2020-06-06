Detroit man charged for carjacking a woman while she had her 1-year-old baby with her

A Detroit man is now facing charges for his connection to a carjacking incident.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged 46-year-old Jerome Mack Fitzpatrick for carjacking a Detroit woman who had her 1-year-old child with her.

Authorities say on March 7th around 4:20 a.m., the woman was dropping her child off at a family member’s house in the 18400 block of Sussex. It’s alleged that when the woman got out of her car to get her child, Fitzpatrick put the car in reverse and drove off speeding.

The car then struck and injured the woman and her child.

It is also alleged Fitzpatrick drove away with the woman’s personal items in the car.

Medics eventually arrived to the scene and took the woman and her child to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

As a result, to an ongoing investigation, Detroit Police were able to arrest Fitzpatrick on June 5th.

Advertisement

On Saturday, he was charged with and arraigned on one count of the following: Carjacking, unarmed robbery, Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property over $20,000 and Unlawful Driving Away and Automobile.

He was granted a $250,000 cash bond.

