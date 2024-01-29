Detroit man charged in auto theft operation spanning Wayne County, targeting GM SUVs

article

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office charged Tyree Perry Lacey with nine felonies related to widespread vehicle theft, including conducting a criminal enterprise.

Lacey, of Detroit, is accused of a rash of auto thefts in the summer of 2023, in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Livonia, Lincoln Park, and Detroit, involving multiple Chevrolet Trailblazers and GMC Envoy-type SUVs in their communities.

Among his charges Lacey is facing are, operating a chop shop, two counts of unlawful driving away of auto, felony firearm possession and using a computer to commit a crime, among others,

Investigators from different cities worked together and used surveillance camera footage then worked with the surveillance units from Dearborn and Livonia to identify Otis of organizing vehicle theft in southeast Michigan.

The Southeast Michigan Auto Crimes Consortium and the Dearborn SWAT Team executed a search warrant at the individual’s home in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2023, where they recovered multiple stolen vehicles, stolen VIN plates, stolen car parts, and key fobs, along with fraudulent documents and a gun.

Lacey was arraigned in the 19th District Court before the Honorable Judge Mark Somers. Lacey was issued a $250,000 cash/surety bond, with GPS tether. Lacey’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30, at 9 a.m. at the 19th District Court.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin stated, "Motor vehicle thefts continue to affect communities across the region. This joint task force is instrumental, especially in cases such as this where individuals are highly organized and responsible for many thefts. We are grateful for this collaboration and the resources made available through this SMACC partnership."





