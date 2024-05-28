Detroit man charged with supporting ISIS terror group

A Detroit man was arrested Tuesday on criminal charges of trying to support the terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.

Jibreel Pratt, 25, was charged with two counts of attempting to provide currency and monetary instruments to ISIS in March and May 2023. If convicted, Pratt faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The FBI arrested Pratt at his Detroit residence this morning and will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court today.

Pratt is considered a risk to flee by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, "because of his danger to the community and the risk that he will flee," according to a release.

"The indictment alleges that the defendant attempted to support and join ISIS, which is one of the most brutal terrorist organizations in the world," said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan. "These charges reflect our commitment to hold accountable anyone who tries to help terrorists."

"Pratt allegedly attempted to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization well known for committing violence and human rights violations," said Special Agent in Charge Cheyvoryea Gibson of the FBI Detroit Field Office. "The protection of the American people and our communities remains a top priority for the FBI.

Islamic State/Iraq/Syria: A masked Islamic State soldier poses holding the ISIL banner somewhere in the deserts of Iraq or Syria. ISIL publicity image, 2015. (Photo by: Pictures from History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Through joint and coordinated efforts by our law enforcement and intelligence partners, and vigilant citizens, we will continue to disrupt plots by those who desire to harm others on behalf of a foreign terrorist organization."

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the case.



