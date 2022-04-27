Detroit man charged with murder after brother stabbed during argument

article

A Detroit man is charged with first-degree murder after police allege he stabbed his brother Monday.

Police were called to the 13570 block of Mansfield Street just before 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found Imari Jenkins, 52, lying in the entrance of the home with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, Bruce Reuben Jenkins, 58, fled but was arrested later that day.

Police said the brothers were arguing when the fight escalated.

Jenkins is due back in court May 11 for a probable cause conference.