Detroit man killed after losing control of SUV on local I-96

A 63-year-old Detroit man was killed early Wednesday morning police said he lost control of his SUV and crashed into an embankment wall on I-96.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened around 3:30 Wednesday morning and involved just one car.

MSP said the 63-year-old driver was getting on the express lanes of I-96 from the Southfield Freeway when he lost ran off the road and crossed down the embankment.

Police said he then crashed through the local lanes of I-96 and hit and crashed into an embankment wall.

The 63-year-old Detroit man was pronounced dead at the scene. The local lanes are closed, by 8:00 Wednesday morning, police had wrapped up the investigation and reopened the highway.

