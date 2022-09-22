Detroit man pleads guilty after violently carjacking strangers who gave him rides, DOJ says

A Detroit man accused of pistol-whipping a carjacking victim and shooting another victim pleaded guilty Thursday.

According to the Department of Justice, Rayquan Sturgis, 23, carjacked three victims in June and July 2020 on Detroit's west side. In all three cases, the victims were strangers who gave him a ride.

The first carjacking happened June 10, 2020. Authorities say Sturgis pointed a gun at a victim and forced her out of her car.

On June 18, 2020, he allegedly stole a van by getting out when the driver stopped, walking to the driver's side, and shooting the driver. That victim was hit in the leg, arm, and hand, and suffered permanent injuries.

On July 7, 2020, Sturgis is accused of stealing another vehicle by pistol-whipping a driver.

Authorities say Sturgis faces a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of life in prison after pleading guilty to the carjackings and firearms charges.

He will be sentenced Jan. 25, 2023.

"My office is committed to using all of our resources to combat violent crime in our community, particularly targeting those who use firearms to commit that violence. Today’s guilty pleas reflect that commitment and serve as a warning to those who use a gun to terrorize and harm others," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.