Detroit man sentenced to 45 years for sexually abusing 7-year-old, child porn

A Detroit man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child and distributing child pornography, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Matthew Borodich, 37, was sentenced in US District Court on Tuesday for sexually abusing a 7-year-old victim in which he created pornographic images and videos from.

Investigators say in summer 2003, a Winnebago (Wisconsin) County Sheriff’s Department officer working covertly online discovered that a user, later identified as Borodich, had shared multiple pornographic images and videos of a 7-year-old victim to an online public chat group.

Law enforcement traced Borodich to Detroit, and the FBI executed a search warrant at Borodich’s home one day later. Over the course of two interviews, Borodich admitted to sexually abusing his victim to create child sexually abusive material and other instances of abuse.

The FBI also analyzed Borodich’s cell phone and found the material he had shared online of his victim, as well as hundreds of other images and videos of child pornography, including more than 11 hours of footage.

"Through swift inter-agency coordination and the commitment of our law enforcement partners, we ended a dangerous sexual predator’s abuse of this vulnerable victim. This sentence justly punishes the defendant for preying on a child of such a young age, and should serve as warning to others who also engage in this type of egregious conduct." U.S. Attorney Ison said.

"Thanks to the unwavering efforts of our partners at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Attorney's Office, and our office, Mr. Borodich can no longer prey on children through online methods," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

