Detroit man sentenced to 60 years in prison for involvement in drug trafficking operation

A Detroit man who led a major drug trafficking operation has been sentenced to decades in prison, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday.

Ricardo Delgado, II, 51, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation in the Saginaw-Bay region. His sentencing included various drug distribution charges, weapon possession, and using communication to commit a drug offense.

The sentencing followed a week-long trial in June where Delgado was found guilty of

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute at least 400 grams of fentanyl

Possession of a machine gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; possession of a machine gun

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of an unregistered silencer

Use of communication facility to commit a drug offense

According to the DOJ, Delgado was the leader of a large-scale drug conspiracy that imported numerous kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico and was distributed in the Saginaw-Bay region. The FBI learned from a wiretap that he was looking for retaliation for his drugs being stolen from a subordinate and that he ordered that subordinate to exact revenge.

The DOJ said the plan was stopped by police and Delgado was arrested. While placed into custody, officers seized 13 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of fentanyl, 12 guns, including two machine guns, two silencers, and over $200,000 in cash.

"This defendant endangered countless individuals by trafficking in large quantities of deadly fentanyl and cocaine. He also sought to use violence to protect his trade in illicit drugs," stated US Attorney Dawn N. Ison. "This sentence should serve as a stark warning that our office will zealously pursue those who seek to bring illegal drugs and violence into our community."