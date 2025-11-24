Detroit man shot at while trying to stop an attempted burglary at a home on Braile

The Brief A burglary turned into a shots-fired incident when a homeowner tried to stop the suspects. It happened just before 3:30 Monday morning when security video alerted the family that danger was just outside their front door. As police investigate, there’s still evidence of this frightful moment, as bullets left this property damaged and broken glass remains on the porch.



Detroit police responded to Braile Street in the early hours of Monday morning.

A homeowner tried to stop a burglary in progress when he says the suspects fired shots at him, and it was all caught on security video.

Big picture view:

Scary moments for one Detroit family occurred just before 3:30 Monday morning when security video alerted the family that danger was just outside their front door.

So Kennie Bowles jumped into action.

"I have a nine-year-old, so I was just coming out to see if I could deter them in any way," he said. "I didn’t get a chance to say anything; as soon as they heard the door open, they just started to fire."

Kennie rushed outside so fast that he did not grab his own weapon, and a message on Kennie’s doormat, "There is nothing here worth dying for," was never seen by the suspects before they got away.

Dig deeper:

As police investigate, there’s still evidence of this frightful moment, as bullets left this property damaged and broken glass remains on the porch. As we gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, this homeowner says he has a lot to be thankful for.

"A lot to be thankful for, considering there was some penetration; a bullet came through the house," he said. "And thank you to Detroit Police for such a fast, speedy response. We have the best, I believe."