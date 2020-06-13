Detroit man uses front yard to create Black Lives Matter memorial

John Thorne says he kept hearing Black Lives Matter but he wanted to show it.

He created a front yard memorial honoring Black lives - some made national news, others did not. But Thorne says all are important just as any other life.

A Detroit house in the University District may catch your eye as you pass by.

"There have been so many lives lost over the years that I think it is an honor to pay tribute to them," Thorne said. "Whether it is during the Civil Rights era or more recent times, just to give honor to them, to pay tribute to them. A lot of times we hear the names but we do not see the faces. And here not only can you hear the name or see the name, but you can put a face to it as well."

Each wooden cross has a picture of a Black life that Thorne says needs to be remembered.

It features some historical figures from the Civil Rights movement like Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcom X, and those who were killed sparking the Black Lives Matter movement like Trayvon Jones, Eric Garner and most recently George Floyd and some faces you may not recognize but he refuses to let die in vain.

"Those who have been killed, but also unsung people that people will never know and have never been told," Thorne said. "Like Lauren Nelson killed in Oklahoma City. People will drive by and look at them, (say) 'Oh my gosh,' then they back up and they look. Or people walking down the street will come by, look, and say 'Thank you. Thank you for honoring their lives.' So it is all of these things that also give witness."

Thorne has worked for a community development organization for the last 20 years focusing on anti-racism training, but feels we are finally pushing the edge, enter conversations and demand more as a country."

"What I want people to realize, is that all lives matter," he said. "All Black lives that were born matter, just as much as every other life. And the more we can represent and remember all those people who died, but also find a way to pay tribute and honor those as we move forward as a country, that we start to respect all life."

Thorne says he invites anyone to stop by and check it out, he lives near Birchcrest Drive and Seven Mile in Detroit.