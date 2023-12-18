Detroit man who was shot by police following pursuit arraigned in court

article

A Detroit man was arraigned following a police pursuit that ended with officers firing shots at him for speeding directly towards them in a stolen vehicle.

Aaquil Dejuan Cleary, 28, was shot multiple times by police on Dec. 14. The incident began on 15 Mile near Carbon Drive in Sterling Heights when officers attempted a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and its lights off at night.

Instead, Clearly took off, reaching speeds of 60 mph while heading into a nearby subdivision. When he approached a dead-end on Forrer Court and Amsterdam, police began addressing Clearly. He then allegedly started driving at police, which is when officers opened fire on him, striking him several times.

Cleary was treated at a local hospital and appeared in Sterling Heights District Court on Monday.

He is facing charges of third-degree fleeing police, receiving and concealing stolen property, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's office.

Two of the charges are felonies, each carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The third charge is a misdemeanor.

Clearly was given a $100,000 cash bond.

"Cleary is being charged as a habitual fourth offender," the prosecutor's office stated. "If released, Cleary must wear a GPS tether,"

A probable cause hearing is set for Wednesday, December 27th. A preliminary exam is set for Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024.

"I would like to thank the Michigan State Police for their continued investigation into this incident. My office takes gun cases very seriously and will hold those accountable for their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.