Detroit mayor election: Ask your questions on the FOX 2 mayoral forum

article

FOX 2 News is excited to host the future leader of the biggest city in the state as the two candidates for mayor step in for a mayoral forum.

The Pulse, Detroit's only nightly political talk show, will host Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield and Triumph Church Senior Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. as voters make their voices heard. The candidates will sit down with host Roop Raj as he asks the questions Detroiters want answered.

This special edition of The Pulse airs at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 27, leading into FOX's coverage of the World Series and we want YOUR questions.

The Pulse puts people over politics and we're seeking questions from Detroit voters for both Kinloch and Sheffield. If you could ask either one a single question, what would it be? Email your question - video preferred - to thepulse@fox.com.

To submit your question, give us your name and what part of Detroit you live in - then ask your question. Please also spell your name in the email.

Then see your questions asked and answered at 6:30 p.m. on Monday ahead of game three of the World Series. Stream The Pulse live on FOX LOCAL for free.

By submitting a question, you are giving permission for that question to be used on our broadcast. If you would like your name to remain anonymous, please include that in the email.

The deadline to submit questions is 7pm on Friday, October 24.