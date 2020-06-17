Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says city to begin free COVID-19 testing for restaurant, bar workers

As Detroit continues to flatten the curve with cases of COVID-19, Mayor Mike Duggan is making free rapid response Abbott testing available to all bar and restaurant employees.

"You can come in starting tomorrow," Duggan said. "Just call the number, make an appointment, from 11 (a.m.) to 4 (p.m.), Monday through Saturday, we are available. It is down near DMC at Mack and Woodward, you can make a phone call and get an appointment. But you are in and out in half an hour."

Widespread testing is something the mayor says is crucial when it comes to preventing another wave.

Meanwhile, the moratorium on evictions end on June 30th. The city is receiving $5 million in federal aid to help people. But officials say it's not enough.

"About $1.3 million will be set aside to cover rent payments and assistance to relocate, cash assistance to relocate but that is not nearly enough," said Ted Phillips, executive director of the United Community Housing Coalition. "It may sound like a lot of money, but that will be lucky to cover a thousand people if that."

During the COVID-19 crisis the city has been providing thousands and thousands of meals to children and adults. The need for the food during this pandemic is great.

"We want people to know is that you've relied on us thus far, but we're not going to go anywhere," said Alexis Wiley, chief of staff. "We are going to continue distributing meals and be available at least through the end of August."

The city continues to make a big push to get people to fill out their 2020 Census form. Accurate Census results guarantee funding for everything from roads to public safety.

