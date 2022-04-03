Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tests positive for COVID-19

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has tested positive for COVID-19. He's experiencing mild symptoms.

Duggan said in a Facebook post that he took a COVID-19 test Sunday morning that read a positive result.

"I'm really glad I got the booster shot. The symptoms I have are mild - much like an average cold. Fortunately, my wife Sonia has tested negative," he said.

Duggan said he originally woke up with a cough and took an at-home Covid test on Saturday. The result came back negative - but he chose to stay home.

The cough persisted Sunday morning, prompting him to take another test.

It's the first time Duggan has been confirmed positive with the virus.

COVID-19 cases have trended down in recent months following the country's surge with the omicron variant.

Advertisement

The state reported another 1,661 cases over a two-day period Friday.