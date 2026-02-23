Detroit Mayor Sheffield announces new office that is expected to reduce crime in the Motor City

The Brief Mayor Mary Sheffield announced a new office that would address crime in Detroit neighborhoods. The mayor says the new office will work to address the root causes of violence; trauma, poverty, and lack of opportunities.



Mayor Mary Sheffield says she will achieve her campaign promise to reduce crime in Detroit by launching the first Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood and Community Service.

Big picture view:

The mayor says the new office will work to address the root causes of violence; trauma, poverty, and lack of opportunities.

During that same news conference, Mayor Sheffield also announced that Teferi Brent, a longtime advocate of anti-violence work, would lead the office.

"This new office will advance a holistic and public health approach to violence prevention and community safety," Sheffield said. "It will serve as a hub for Detroit’s violence prevention and intervention strategies and response."

"We will not and cannot arrest our way into long-term, sustained public peace and safety," Brent said. "We have to address the social determinants of violence at its core with every resource that we can muster to ensure all of our citizens, especially seniors and youth, are allowed to thrive and not just survive in safe neighborhoods."

"Now I have an office that will bring additional resources, create a whole structure, and bring in Hudson-Webber, the philanthropic partner, as well," said Police Chief Todd Bettison.

By the numbers:

The Hudson-Webber Foundation provided a $200,000 grant to help fund the office.