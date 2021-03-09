Detroit mayor to talk vaccine sites, poverty assistance at State of City address

One of the last things Michigan bore witness to was a state of the city address from Detroit's mayor given to a crowd of onlookers. Shortly after the speech, the city shut down in the wake of the year-long pandemic.

This year, it will be delivered virtually.

Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to unveil two big pieces of news for residents: new vaccine sites and another poverty assistance program.

After initially refusing to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, arguing that Pfizer and Moderna offered more protection to those administered, and calling them "the best," Duggan said Detroit is expected to receive its first shipment on the 22nd.

He'll reveal the site the city is setting up later this evening.

Duggan also plans to outline the details of his $50 million People Plan, which a release labeled as an "unprecedented proactive approach" that intends to break cycles of generational poverty that have burrowed themselves in the city.

While COVID-19 has brought hardship not felt in decades, it's also shined a light on some of America's most glaring disparities - chief among them is the difference in health outcomes for Black and white Americans. Support for services like rental assistance and outlawing water shutoffs have been popular topics in that vein.

The mayor will also address the next move intended to reduce auto insurance rates, which had their first update in years in 2019.

Duggan will speak a 7 p.m. from an undisclosed location.