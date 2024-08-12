Detroit mechanic run over • Presidential race returns to Michigan • Trail access expands to electric bikes

Two people are targets of a city-wide search after a man was struck and killed over the weekend in Detroit.

Investigators say the victim, Rodger Pitts, died after being struck by a parked car that had been hit by another vehicle Sunday afternoon. Both suspects fled the scene and have yet to be caught by police.

It's a tragic loss for the community, who remembered Pitts as the local mechanic who could work and fix anyone's cars. He had lived in the area for 40 years.

"He just was a good guy. That's all he did, work on people's cars and drink pop," said Kiszar Keith, Pitts's, sister-in-law. "That's what he was doing - going to the store to cash in some cans and get a pop."

One witness who saw the collision could only see the victim's shoes when it happened. She walked around the car and saw Pitts' head against the tire.

"I believe he didn't see it coming - couldn't get out of the way fast enough," said Jasmyn Stokes.

The deadly crash happened around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the area of Van Dyke and Charlevoix on Detroit's east side.

Pitts was walking to a corner store when police said the suspect car - a black Chevy Impala - struck a parked car. The impact shoved the parked car into Pitts. The sound of the impact was recorded on home security video.

Two men got out of the car - including the driver - and ran. A third person who was also in the car was detained. Just before the crash, another resident's car was hit by the offending drivers.

"They sideswiped my car. I don't really care - it's a brand new car but that's whatever. Someone didn't receive their father, their uncle, their brother today," said the woman who owned the car.

If anyone knows who is behind the crash, they're asked to give the police a call.

Trump: Grand Rapids will host presidential debate

National politics isn't done yet with Michigan with both ends of the Republican ticket promising future visits to the state. Both of these expected trips will be on the west side of the state.

JD Vance, the vice presidential nominee, will be back in Michigan for a visit to the Byron Center near Grand Rapids. It's slated for Wednesday - a week after his trip to Shelby Township where he took questions from the media.

Donald Trump also will be coming to Michigan for a presidential debate he says is slated for Sept. 25. It'll be in Grand Rapids and the third scheduled debate between Trump and Kamala Harris. The former president posted the plans on his social media site Truth Social.

The Harris campaign told a west Michigan TV station the debate wasn't locked down and was contingent on Trump showing up to an ABC debate on Sept. 10.

Michigan trails open to Electric bikes

An order from the state to expand trail access to some electric bicycles will go into effect despite discontent from some riders who don't want to share the paths with the motorized options.

The Department of Natural Resources approved a land use order that was before the Natural Resources Commission last week, which opened up Class 1 e-bikes and some Class 2 e-bikes for those who receive permission from the state.

It's a major development for Michigan's trail network, which has historically been reserved for mountain bikers and those on foot or on horseback. Concerns over what an electric bike might do to the quality of the trail were among some of the issues that opponents took up when the DNR first pitched the rule change.

But opening up more opportunities for Michigan's cycling community means working to be "more inclusive," the DNR's park chief Ron Olson said.

Stellantis to lay off thousands at Warren plant

Stellantis may be offering layoffs to nearly 2,500 union employees at its Warren plant after reporting drop in profits two weeks ago.

According to the Associated Press, Stellantis may lay off as many as 2,450 of the 3,700 workers at its Warren automobile plant.

The job cuts would be at the Stellantis Warren Truck Plant, which builds an older version of the Ram 1500 pickup called the Tradesman, sold mainly to commercial businesses. The company came out with a new version of the truck in 2018, and for the 2025 model year there's a new Tradesman.

Stellantis is shifting production of the new Tradesman to the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan. So the company will lay off one shift of workers at the Warren facility. That plant still builds the Jeep Wagoneer SUV.

6 arrested at Detroit party after assaulting officer, causing gun to discharge

Six people were arrested after an officer was assaulted and his gun discharged in the ruckus at an illegal block party in the area of Plainview and Pembroke in Detroit on Aug. 9.

While attempting to disrupt the party and detain a suspect who had a firearm, an officer pulled his weapon and was holding it at the ready, according to police.

The officer was then physically assaulted by two men, and while trying to holster his weapon, it discharged. No one was injured.

Following the gun going off, both assailants were struck with a taser and arrested. Four other attendees at the party were arrested for obstruction of police and violation of CPL laws.

Daily Forecast

Plan on a beautiful Monday and amazing weather week with temperatures falling in the low 80s each day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week, starting on Monday.

Dr. Phil, the day-time talk show therapist, plans to release a two-part series on the involuntary manslaughter case involving James and Jennifer Crumbley and the Oxford High School shooting. He'll meet with attorney Mariell Lehman and victim's families. Gas prices have dropped 10 cents from a week ago, AAA reports. The Michigan state average is now down 25 cents from the same time after year. A 14-year-old male from Monroe, Michigan was arrested after fleeing police. He was operating a mini-bike that was seen driving recklessly over the weekend. An autonomous shuttle service will begin offering rides in downtown Detroit this week. Look out for the transit option on Tuesday when it starts moving around the city. Simone Biles and other gymnasts who have reached a level of skill not ever seen before will be in Michigan for their "Gold Over America Tour" in November.

'Double Arch' at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has collapsed: National Park Service

Officials with the National Park Service say a frequently-visited geological feature at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah has collapsed.

In a statement released on Aug. 9, NPS said the Double Arch, which is also known as the ‘Toilet Bowl,’ ‘Crescent Pool,’ and ‘Hole in the Roof,’ collapsed on Aug. 8. No injuries were reported.

"Double Arch was formed from 190-million-year-old Navajo sandstone originating in the late Triassic to early Jurassic periods. Since formation, this fine-grained sand feature has been subject to spalling and erosion from weather, wind, and rain," read a portion of the statement. "Changing water levels and erosion from wave action is suspected of contributing to the ultimate collapse of the arch."