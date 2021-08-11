Detroit Medical Center reinstates health screenings & temperature checks at hospitals

The Detroit Medical Center is updating its visitor policy that allows for only one visitor per inpatient per day.

Upon arrival, visitors will be screened, have their temperatures taken, be required to wear a face mask, and sanitize their hands.

The rule change goes into effect for DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

Visiting hours at DMC locations are limited from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. They cannot include anyone under the age of 12.

Additionally, no visitors are allowed to visit those hospitalized and have tested positive for COVID-19 or those who have symptoms.

RELATED: ‘It was very scary’; Metro Detroit nurse recounts near-fatal battle with Covid

The updated protocols reflect the rising concern of COVID-19 in Michigan as coronavirus infections eclipsed 900 cases on average over the past seven days. While the risk of infection was high in all Southeast Michigan counties, Macomb and St. Clair had the highest rate.

Other hospitals like Beaumont and Henry Ford Health Systems have similar rules in place.