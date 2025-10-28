Detroit Metro air traffic controllers work to educate people on shutdown impacts

The Brief Air traffic controllers are working to teach people how the continuing government shutdown is affecting air travel. Air traffic controllers held informational pickets today at Detroit Metro. Air traffic controllers have continued to work, but today is the first day they are not getting paid.



As the government shutdown continues to drag on, air traffic controllers are trying to educate people about how it will potentially affect air travel.

It all boils down to stress and how that stress affects job performance.

What they're saying:

Air traffic controllers held informational pickets today at Detroit Metro and several other airports across the country.

The government shutdown began on Oct. 1. Air traffic controllers have continued to work, but Tuesday was the first day they are not getting paid. Of course, they are required to come to work every day, regardless of whether they are being paid or not.

"So for us, the biggest thing is stress," said air traffic controller Matt Reavis. "As most people are aware, we’ve got one of the highest stress jobs in the country, and all this does is add to the stress. Instead of thinking about how we’re going to keep the planes from bumping into each other, now I’ve got to think about paying my mortgage, paying my rent, putting food on the table. And as stress levels increase and you find controllers too stressed out to do the job effectively, you’re going to see the impact across the national airspace system."

What's next:

Air traffic controllers are asking travelers to contact lawmakers and tell them to end the government shutdown.