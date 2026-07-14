Holly Village officials alarmed by death threat posted on social media

The Brief Elected officials from a Northern Oakland County governing board were alarmed by a death threat posted on social media. The village of Holly held a meeting on Tuesday, which included addressing the threat and that it went too far. The threat was connected to a recent tax increase in Holly.



Members of the Holly Village Council were alarmed after an individual posted a death threat on social media that appeared to be directed toward the elected officials.

Some also considered not showing up for a scheduled council meeting on Tuesday night — but decided making an appearance was more important.

Big picture view:

Police are investigating after someone on social media posted a comment on a Facebook video shared by an independent journalist who regularly covers the village of Holly.

Members of the council believe the comment was connected to a recent tax increase that was approved.

The comment reads:

"Somebody needs to ring their doorbell And anybody that answers the door needs to be killed. Eventually you will get the right person. Traders to this nation and the constitution need to be executed."

Dig deeper:

Daniel Wendel, who is on the Holly Village Council, said the Public Safety Special Assessment of 4 mills had passed in June.

The issue had become the focus of community members trading barbs. However, everyone agrees that making any kind of threat takes the discussion too far.

Wendel admitted he considered not showing up to the Tuesday night meeting.

"Until the last minute I was like I don’t know. I really don’t know if I want to or not," he said, adding he decided to show up because "it’s important. I want to be here for my community. I’m not going to let somebody scare me away. It is disheartening to hear someone wanting to be that way about something, but I’m going to hold my ground. I’m here for my residents."