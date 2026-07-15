Suspect charged in deadly 6 Mile shooting in Detroit

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The Brief A 45-year-old man is accused of a fatal shooting stemming from an argument. Mark Malec is charged with killing victim Adam Slack on June 29th. Malec has a long criminal record including convictions in two other counties.



A 45-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a victim back on June 29.

The backstory:

Mark Malec was charged in the deadly shooting which Detroit police say was sparked by an argument with the victim.

After the shooting, the victim drove to the Detroit Fire Department on W. Seven Mile Road where he honked his horn until firefighters came outside and rendered aid.

Despite being rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital, the man, identified as Adam Slack, died from his injuries.

A Detroit police investigation traced Slack's whereabouts to Lumpkin and E. McNichols and obtained video footage of Malec and Slack in an argument leading to a single shot.

Malec, who has an extensive criminal history, was arrested on July 9th by the DPD Tactical Services Section.

The suspect has prior convictions in Macomb, Lenawee and Wayne counties for a number of crimes including assault with a dangerous weapon.