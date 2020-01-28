Detroit Metropolitan Airport now screening for coronavirus 

article

Detroit Metropolitan Airport is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct enhanced passenger screening for coronavirus.

DTW announced Tuesday it was working with the CDC, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and airlines to help prevent the spread of the virus.

DTW offers direct flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai out of the McNamara Terminal. Now, out of an abundance of caution, the janitorial service has increased the frequency of its cleaning schedule in the terminal’s Federal Inspection Station, also known as the International Arrivals area.

The Airport Authority will remain in communication with the CDC and provide updates when possible.

The coronavirus has killed at least 80 people in China and has spread to at least four people across the U.S.

Last week, three cases from Michigan were submitted to the CDC for testing, all were deemed to be negative.

The health department noted that a fourth possible case out of Washtenaw County has been reported and specimens for testing have been sent out. Currently, the Centers for Disease and Control is the only health agency approved for testing. All specimens collected by MDHHS are mailed to the CDC.

Advertisement

The epidemic has revived memories of the SARS outbreak that originated in China and killed nearly 800 as it spread around the world in 2002 and 2003. Its spread has come amid China's busiest travel period of the year, when millions crisscross the country or head abroad for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The U.S. has confirmed cases in Washington state, Chicago, Southern California and Arizona. Canada said it discovered its first case, a man in his 50s who was in Wuhan before flying to Toronto. Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea each reported one new case Sunday, while Thailand reported three new cases.

A notice from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on a Tuesday flight from Wuhan that will proceed directly to San Francisco. It said that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to individuals "at greater risk from coronavirus."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.