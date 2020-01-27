Results from suspected cases of coronavirus in Michigan come back negative

The Michigan Health Department has announced tests from three suspected cases of viral disease came back negative.

The MDHHS announced last week of plans to test possible cases linked to the Wuhan Coronavirus that originated out of China. On Monday, it announced the three cases it tested were not connected.

“We are pleased to announce that the results were negative from Michigan’s first three patients under investigation,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We encourage healthcare providers to remain vigilant in screening patients for symptoms and travel history, and to contact their local health departments immediately if they see a potential case.”

After reportedly being contracted from a food market embedded in rural China, the coronavirus has quickly spread around the world, killing at least 80 people and infecting thousands in the origin country.

The disease has also made landfall in the U.S., where at least five confirmed cases have been reported as recently as 3 p.m. on Monday. Coronaviruses are large groups of viruses common among animals and humans. However, in rare cases, the virus can transmit from animals to humans. The newest strand being reported has not previously been detected in animals or humans.

The health department noted that a fourth possible case out of Washtenaw County has been reported and specimens for testing have been sent out. Currently, the Centers for Disease and Control is the only health agency approved for testing. All specimens collected by MDHHS are mailed to the CDC.

The region where the first case was identified came from Wuhan, where investigations are ongoing. Patients with confirmed infections have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness, as well as symptoms including fever, coughing and a shortness of breath.