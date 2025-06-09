Detroit mom charged after 3-year-old dies from alleged child abuse by boyfriend

article

The Brief A Detroit mother has been charged with murder, torture, and child abuse in the March death of her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Brianna Simmons' son had been seen several times by Child Protective Services with injuries, including broken bones, and that she allowed her boyfriend to assault the child. Simmons is being held without bond, and charges are pending against her boyfriend, who is not yet in custody.



For several months, Child Protective Services removed a 3-year-old boy from his mom's care, only for him to end up back at her home. That ended in March, when the Wayne County Prosecutor says the child died. Now his mom has been charged.

Brianna Simmons was arraigned Monday on murder, torture, and child abuse charges for the death of her son, who died in March after several removals by CPS.

Simmons was arraigned via Zoom on Monday where she did not say anything and a not-guilty plea was entered by her court-issued attorney.

According to prosecutors, when CPS removed the child from the home, the boy had injuries at different times, including broken bones.

The Wayne County Prosecutor said Simmons allowed her boyfriend to live and stay at the family home and assault her son. The prosecutor also said she ignored obvious abuse and went to five different facilities to try and get care for her son. According to the prosecutor, this was done to hide the cause of the child's injuries.

Her boyfriend is not in custody at this time, but charges are pending.

Simmons is being held without bond and has been ordered not to have contact with her older children.