Detroit mom charged after 3-year-old dies from alleged child abuse by boyfriend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For several months, Child Protective Services removed a 3-year-old boy from his mom's care, only for him to end up back at her home. That ended in March, when the Wayne County Prosecutor says the child died. Now his mom has been charged.
Brianna Simmons was arraigned Monday on murder, torture, and child abuse charges for the death of her son, who died in March after several removals by CPS.
Simmons was arraigned via Zoom on Monday where she did not say anything and a not-guilty plea was entered by her court-issued attorney.
According to prosecutors, when CPS removed the child from the home, the boy had injuries at different times, including broken bones.
The Wayne County Prosecutor said Simmons allowed her boyfriend to live and stay at the family home and assault her son. The prosecutor also said she ignored obvious abuse and went to five different facilities to try and get care for her son. According to the prosecutor, this was done to hide the cause of the child's injuries.
Her boyfriend is not in custody at this time, but charges are pending.
Simmons is being held without bond and has been ordered not to have contact with her older children.
The Source: Simmons was in court for arraignment on Monday, where details on the charges were revealed.