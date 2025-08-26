The Brief A Detroit mother will spend at least 22 years in prison after leading guilty to second-degree murder. Chavon Boone originally turned herself in to police after admitted to giving her 4-year-old son fentanyl, which caused a deadly heart attack.



A Detroit mother was sentenced to decades in prison in the death of her 4-year-old son.

Chavon Boone was convicted of murder after her child died of fentanyl poisoning, who prosecutors say she purposefully administered to her son.

Catching up:

A mother in her 40s will spend at least 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Boone's son Anthony Scott Upshar Jr. died in April of2 022 after he went into cardiac arrest at their home. The child's father was in another room when he heard screams from Boone, who had found him unresponsive and tried administering chest compressions.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner said he died from fentanyl, but was unsure how it got into his system.

A year later, Boone turned herself into Detroit police and admitted to giving her son narcotics, which caused the heart attack.

On May 21, 2023 she was charged with murder, first-degree child abuse, and deliver of a narcotic causing death.

Big picture view:

On Tuesday, a judge announced Boone's sentence of 22 years in prison for pleading guilty in her son's death.

"To grasp the realization that Anthony will never live on Earth again is painful," said Sylvester Martin, the victim's uncle. "The life of an innocent and defenseless baby has been taken away and as parents we are supposed to be the number one protector of our children."

Boone's attorney told the court the death happened because the defendant's drug problem.

When asked if she had anything to say, Boone said "I didn’t do this on purpose. My son - I loved with all my heart."

Before Judge Michael Hathaway, he told the court it was the first time he'd seen a case like this.

"Just when I thought I’d seen everything, along comes this case," he said. "The old slogan that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ in this case it took a village to cause the demise of a child."