Detroit mother loses everything after flooding destroys apartment, leaves her homeless

A mother is struggling after flooding last month destroyed the Detroit apartment where she lived with her 5-year-old daughter.

Katana Johnston's basement apartment on the east side was deemed a total loss after it filled up with water.

"It was like 2. almost 3 o'clock in the morning. I'm thinking that I'm hearing rain on the windows – it's literally water coming up through my floor," she said. "I jump up. Soon as I jump out I was like, 'Oh water. It's past the box spring at this point."

Johnston rushed to get her daughter, Honesty, but she wasn't able to save any of her possessions.

"We have no clothes, we have no home," she said. "We've been house to house, room to room."

Right now, Johnston is staying in a hotel and aid agencies have suggested that she stay in a homeless shelter, but she is trying to find other options. She is hoping to get aid from FEMA, but she isn't sure how long it will be before she gets the money.

Johnston has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money.