Homeowners deal with mess after heavy rain, flooding in Detroit

Heavy rain moved through Metro Detroit on Friday. That rain continued into Saturday, flooding freeways and basements in Detroit and leaving a mess for homeowners.

"It was so sad. I got depressed," William Franklin said. "I put rubber boots on and when down trying to save what I can save."

Franklin said his basement floods every time it rains but this weekend was the worst.

People across the city spent the weekend cleaning up debris, removing water, and salvaging what they could.

"All the dirt, it’s so filthy, dirt all over my clothes," Michelle Bryant said. "I got a new hot water tank that’s gone."

The City of Detroit Department of Neighborhoods will provide a flood update at 5 p.m. Monday.

To join the meeting, call 313-626-6799 or 346-248-779 and use the meeting ID 363 140 9738.

You can also join via Zoom here. Use the meeting ID 363-140-9738.

The city is also using a hotline to collect information that will be used for claims when disaster relief funds are available. If you were impacted by flooding, call 313-267-8000.