The Brief Detroit police are searching for three missing juveniles who are all related. Two of the girls are sisters while a third is a cousin, according to missing posts made by police. They left the residence with an unknown teen male before disappearing.



Detroit police are asking the public to be on the lookout for three teenagers who went missing on Monday.

The teenagers are all related, with two being sisters and a third identified as a cousin.

What we know:

Detroit police say all three juvenile females went missing on Aug. 25 after they left their cousin's residence.

Aaliyah Hamilton, 16, Saniyah Johnson, 15, and Mariah Johnson, 13, were last seen in the 500 block of E. Outer Drive.

They left the residence with an unknown teenage male without permission and failed to return home.

Aaliyah was last seen in a red shirt with black shorts. Saniyah was last seen in a blue sweater and black shorts while Mariah was last seen in a black sweater and black shorts.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Aaliyah Hamilton, 16, of Detroit (Photo via Detroit Police)

What they're saying:

Lula Johnson, the mother of Saniyah and Mariah, told FOX 2 her daughters went missing around 2 a.m.

"If anybody see them, heard from them, can you please just drop them off?" she said. "Police department, fire department, anywhere, whoever got them, just please bring my babies home. That's all I'm asking."

She said her girls were sweet.

"Please just come home, y'all. (You're) not in trouble. We just want y'all to come home."

What you can do:

If you have any information, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140.