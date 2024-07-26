Detroit mother shot in the back 7 times while home, shooter remains unknown

A mother who had recently given birth is fighting for her life at Detroit Receiving Hospital after she was shot seven times in her home, all while her children were next to her.

The shooting took place on the night of Sunday, July 21 – and as of Friday, no arrests have been made.

"I’m in a lot of pain, but I feel blessed," the Detroit mother of two, Christen McGuffie, told FOX 2 from the hospital.

Christen was sitting on the couch when someone fired dozens of shots into her apartment, striking her in the back seven times. Her infant daughter and 5-year-old son were by her side when the gunfire began.

The children were unharmed.

"My kids are very afraid and very traumatized from the incident that happened Sunday night," Christen said.

The shooting took place at the Martin Luther King Apartments in Detroit.

"I got the call that it happened about maybe 10:55 (p.m.), so when I arrived at the scene, the police was there," said Christen's mother, Tamiko McGuffie. "They were just dumbfounded by it. Everyone is."

Dumbfounded because Christen typically keeps to herself and tends to her family, her mother added.

Christen McGuffie

"From what we can tell, the person just came back there, saw a silhouette, and just started shooting," Tamiko said. "The coward came in there, saw the silhouette, and just started shooting."

Christen was immediately taken to the hospital.

"She's still in a lot of pain," her mother said. "She had just had a baby, and it was a cesarean, it was a high-risk procedure, so she’s in a lot of pain from head to toe."

Christen McGuffie with her newborn baby, prior to the shooting.

It is still unknown when Christen will be able to get out of the hospital.

"My daughter almost died about something she didn’t have nothing to do with," Tamiko said.

Detroit police say they are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can anonymously call 1-800-SPEAK UP.