Detroit motorcyclist dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on I-75

The Brief A motorcyclist was hit and killed while riding on I-75 in Detroit on Tuesday night. Several vehicles struck the victim, including a semi-truck. The semi-truck driver later called police and said he left the scene because he was nervous.



Police say a semi-truck driver told them he left the scene after hitting a motorcyclist in Detroit because he was nervous.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to northbound I-75 near Dearborn Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a motorcycle crash and a man lying in the road. When troopers arrived, they found a 41-year-old Detroit man dead, and used a fingerprint scanner to identify him.

What we know:

Troopers determined that a semi-truck was involved but was no longer at the scene. The motorcyclist had apparently been struck by several vehicles.

During the investigation, a 50-year-old semi-truck driver called and told police that he had hit something on I-75 but continued driving to Warren because he was nervous.

"If you are involved in a traffic crash, stay on the scene," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. "Not only is it your legal responsibility, it is the right thing to do. Many drivers who are not at fault in a crash find themselves in trouble by driving away."

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the semi driver was the first driver to strike the motorcyclist.

An investigation is ongoing.