Detroit museums millage approved by voters in Wayne, Oakland counties
FOX 2 - Voters in Wayne and Oakland counties approved the Detroit museums millage by an average of 59 percent.
Big picture view:
The vote funds the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Detroit Historical Society through 2035.
The millage will be a 0.2 mill tax (20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value) for ten years, 2026 through 2035.
By the numbers:
In Wayne County the millage was approved with 65 percent of the vote.
In Oakland County vote was closer with "Yes" taking 53.2 percent to 46.8.
The millage would cost about $30 a year on a home worth $300,000, according to those advocating for the renewal.
Local perspective:
The millage's approval means:
- Every county resident would receive free admission to both museums
- Students and seniors would receive free transportation for tours
- Teachers would gain new curriculum and training
- Permanent protection for the publicly owned collections
15% of the funds will support historical museums throughout Oakland and Wayne counties.
For more election results GO HERE.