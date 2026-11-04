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Detroit museums millage approved by voters in Wayne, Oakland counties

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
2026 Elections
Published November 4, 2026 10:32 AM EST
Published November 4, 2026 10:32 AM EST

FOX 2 - Voters in Wayne and Oakland counties approved the Detroit museums millage by an average of 59 percent.

Big picture view:

The vote funds the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Detroit Historical Society through 2035.

The millage will be a 0.2 mill tax (20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value) for ten years, 2026 through 2035.

By the numbers:

In Wayne County the millage was approved with 65 percent of the vote. 

In Oakland County vote was closer with "Yes" taking 53.2 percent to 46.8. 

The millage would cost about $30 a year on a home worth $300,000, according to those advocating for the renewal. 

Local perspective:

The millage's approval means: 

  • Every county resident would receive free admission to both museums
  • Students and seniors would receive free transportation for tours
  • Teachers would gain new curriculum and training
  • Permanent protection for the publicly owned collections

15% of the funds will support historical museums throughout Oakland and Wayne counties.

For more election results GO HERE. 

2026 ElectionsMichiganWayne CountyOakland County