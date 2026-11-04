Detroit museums millage approved by voters in Wayne, Oakland counties

Voters in Wayne and Oakland counties approved the Detroit museums millage by an average of 59 percent.

Big picture view:

The vote funds the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Detroit Historical Society through 2035.

The millage will be a 0.2 mill tax (20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value) for ten years, 2026 through 2035.

By the numbers:

In Wayne County the millage was approved with 65 percent of the vote.

In Oakland County vote was closer with "Yes" taking 53.2 percent to 46.8.

The millage would cost about $30 a year on a home worth $300,000, according to those advocating for the renewal.

Local perspective:

The millage's approval means:

Every county resident would receive free admission to both museums

Students and seniors would receive free transportation for tours

Teachers would gain new curriculum and training

Permanent protection for the publicly owned collections

15% of the funds will support historical museums throughout Oakland and Wayne counties.

For more election results GO HERE.