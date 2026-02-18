Detroit neighborhood shaken by grisly discovery of three bodies in a basement

The Brief Three bodies were discovered in the basement of what appears to be a drug house in southwest Detroit, a scene sources say was brutal. Detroit police were called to the area of Electric Avenue, north of Outer Drive, Wednesday afternoon on a report of a missing person. Police conducted an extensive examination of the crime scene late into the night, hoping tips from the public could help fill in the gaps.



"It’s insane. Makes me keep an eye out, watching, you never know what’s going on over here," said neighbor Rayshawn Brown.

Detroit police were called to the area of Electric Avenue, north of Outer Drive, Wednesday afternoon on a report of a missing person.

When they arrived, a man approached officers saying he had been assaulted inside the home where the bodies were found and that’s when DPD made the gruesome discovery. Police say the men found in the basement had been brutally assaulted.

Police conducted an extensive examination of the crime scene late into the night, hoping tips from the public could help fill in the gaps.

"We would appreciate it if anybody saw anything. If they have any information they can get to us, we would appreciate them giving us a call," said McKay.

McKay said it was unclear how long the bodies had been there.