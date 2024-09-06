Detroit nonprofit targeted with disturbing message • Lions back in action • Ann Arbor pot business cited

A vandal spray-painted a disturbing message on the building of a Detroit non-profit organization dedicated to helping sexual assault survivors.

The message, left on the building that houses the Avalon Healing Center on Saturday, reads: "I love when I’m not asked."

"This was a targeted, deliberate attempt," said Avalon Healing Center's senior director of development, Mivida Burris. "For a survivor, that implies they like to be raped – and that is the most horrific thought, notion, or even conversation we could be having."

The building is located on Bagley Street in downtown Detroit. A video of the man believed to have spray-painted the message was captured on a security camera.

"The person who wrote that knew what that meant for us," Burris said. "We are an organization that is based on consent, based on engagement, inclusion – and this is the safest place a survivor could come to."

Avalon Healing Center is in the process of finding a company that can remove the graffiti. Grant money may be utilized to pay for the removal, but the organization is also looking for donations.

"We are going to be vocal, we are going to be loud about the work we’re doing in the community because we are saving lives," Burris said. "And at the end of the day, no hateful message will drive us away from this building."

If the suspected vandal looks familiar, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Detroit Lions back in action

After months of anticipation, a hometown NFL Draft, exciting new rookies, and a whole lot of built-up expectations, the Detroit Lions will kickoff their hopeful return to the playoffs with a Sunday night football game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Competing against the team they beat to earn their first playoff win in decades, the Lions will face their old quarterback Matthew Stafford at 8:20 p.m.

Detroit picked up Terrion Arnold from Alabama in the first round, who was expected to make an impact in a glaring gap for the team: its defensive backfield. There are also aspirations the team's wide receiver Jameson Williams will be making bigger plays this year.

This is also the fourth year for head coach Dan Campbell, who hopes to ignite the same energy in Detroit that helped them to their first divisional title since the 1990s. All that's left is to play.

Ann Arbor pot processor cited by state

The agency that regulates cannabis sales and testing in Michigan and conducts routine inspections of businesses in the industry has filed a formal complaint against Exclusive Brands out of Ann Arbor.

Two separate complaints against the company allege they failed to enter transactions into the statewide monitoring system, failing to keep surveillance recordings, not keeping proper records, improper storage, and more.

There are 13 alleged violations between the two complaints against the marijuana processing company, which is located at 3820 Varsity Drive in Ann Arbor.

In announcing formal complaints, the Cannabis Regulatory Agency gives a notice of plans to impose fines or other sanctions against the companies. Companies have 21 days to request a hearing after receiving a complaint.

Expert: Recent change saved lives at Georgia school shooting

"In this country, we run the risk of normalizing massacres in our schools," said Dr. Miguel Cardona. "We have to do more." The US Secretary of Education was at FOX 2 studios a day after the school shooting in rural Georgia.

"It's not just our schools," Cardona said. "We need to do more to make sure 14-year-olds don't have access to assault weapons."

The alleged shooter, 14-year-old Colt Gray – got the murder weapon as a Christmas present from his dad last year. Eerily similar to what happened with the 2022 Oxford High School shooter. "We know that these things don't happen spontaneously, right? There's usually lots of warning signs," said Brian Bastianelli.

Bastianelli is a retired police officer who started his school and corporate security company Fortis Group, after seeing the need following the shooting in Oxford. Their company provides risk assessments to schools, staffs retired police officers, and provides training to students and staff. He said the best thing you can do to keep kids safe, is to have active, or retired law enforcement in every school.

Oakland Co. Commission called out over contract demands

Oakland County government workers are demanding better working conditions and made their point Thursday night. It was not on the agenda, but UAW organizers representing Oakland County government workers brought strength in numbers before Thursday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting.

UAW members went to the meeting to apply pressure, demanding what they call a fair contract. "One of the things about the UAW now, we’re making people earn our endorsements," said one woman. "And they will not be given out. We expect the same treatment."

The UAW which traditionally represents blue collar workers on the assembly line making our cars and trucks, also backs many public sector employees, like nearly 1,000 members of the Oakland workforce across many departments. They have been in negotiations for better pay since the month of May.

"We represent people in public health," said Joe Rozell, 2nd VP UAW Local 889. "We represent folks in the elections department, folks in the finance department, folks in animal control, folks in assessing. We represent folks all across this county government, 860 members."

Daily Forecast

Plan for slightly-cooler conditions this weekend as temperatures dip into the 60s on Saturday and possibly climb to 70 on Sunday. There is also some rain in the forecast for those further north in the thumb on Friday - and the rest of metro Detroit on Saturday.

What else we're watching

The U.S. Secretary of Education stopped by the FOX 2 studio for a discussion on funding, teacher shortages, and mental health. Watch the full interview here President Joe Biden is back in Michigan on Friday for another campaign event in support of Kamala Harris's run. He's expected to arrive around mid-afternoon Friday. It's not just the Detroit Lions in prime time this weekend. The University of Michigan will be playing Texas in one of the biggest games of the weekend. Here is a preview of the match 3D-printed gun parts were found at home in Detroit during the execution of a search warrant this week. Detroit police worked in connection with the Department of Homeland Security in the investigation. Protests continue outside the Marathon refinery in southwest Detroit where workers kick off a third day of picketing while working for a better contract.

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan dead at 34

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quann, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, has died. He was 34. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death to FOX 5.

Social media began blowing up with the news the rapper's death early Thursday afternoon.

Thugger Daily, who has become an armchair expert on the Young Thug and YSL trial, was one of the first to post the news.