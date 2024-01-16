Since southeast Michigan saw its first snowstorm of the year over the weekend, the Detroit Pit Crew has been inundated with calls about dogs being left outside in the frigid cold.

"Absolute heartbreak," said Theresa Sumpter with the Detroit Pit Crew.

Many dogs rescued by the non-profit are discovered in deplorable conditions. On Monday, some were even found chained, preventing them from seeking any shelter.

"Can you imagine the type of pain they’re feeling? The sting of that cold out in Detroit. It’s tough," Sumpter said. One dog, now named Willow, was "found curled up in the snow with literally icicles hanging over her."

(Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue)

Another dog, Snow, was found in rough shape.

"Somebody more than likely dumped her," Sumpter said. "She has an eye injury. (Her body has) urine scald."

In total, the Detroit Pit Crew rescued six dogs from the cold on Monday. Some appeared to be pit bull mixes.

Potato and his sister were both found on Detroit's east side. The owner had moved to Texas and "left the dogs behind to die," Sumpter said.

"These dogs were literally just living in a disgusting dirty garage in these frigid temperatures," she added. "They did sign the dogs over to us. We removed them and got them to the veterinary hospital."

However, the Detroit Pit Crew is running out of room and are asking people to foster some of the rescued dogs. A form is available here.

"Detroit Animal Control strongly urges that all pet owners allow their animals to be inside, especially during extreme weather," according to a news release. "Temperatures below freezing and wind chill can be dangerous, even deadly, for domesticated pets."

If people still decide "to leave their pets outdoors for any length of time, they are required by Michigan state law to provide them with adequate food, water, and shelter," according to Detroit Animal Control.

(Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue)

"Bring your dogs inside. Even if your dogs are outside and they have shelter and they have straw, they have a jacket – some of these dogs are still being found dead," Stumpter said. "It’s too cold outside for your animals. You must bring them inside."

If you see a dog in Detroit that needs immediate help please text the address and pictures to 248-906-9022.

"We are responding to as many calls as we can so please be patient," according to the Detroit Pit Crew.

