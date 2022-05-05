Detroit offering free online Spanish, Japanese, and Arabic classes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Learn to speak another language for free through a program offered in Detroit.
The Parks and Recreation partners with University of Detroit Mercy to provide free Spanish, Japanese, and Arabic classes online.
Session one is already complete but the spring session two begins the week of May 15.
A limited number of slots are available for each class. Register: Spanish, Japanese, and Arabic.
For more information, contact cochranm@detroitmi.gov.
