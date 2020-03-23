Detroit offering free pick-up breakfast, lunch for children at 3 rec centers

The City of Detroit is offering free pick-up meals for children at several recreational centers with more expected to be added next week.

According to officials, the City of Detroit Parks & Recreation Division is providing meals for kids during the school shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Parents and children can pick up breakfast and lunch from Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. On Fridays, they can request additional meals to get them through the weekend.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Meals can be picked up at three city recreation centers: Adams Butzel Recreation Center, 10500 Lyndon, Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive, and Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort Street. Detroit says it plans to expand to more locations next week.

The city’s 24 charter schools are also offering a mix of free "Grab and Go" breakfasts, lunches, pre-prepared meals and serve as "Gleaners Hubs" where families can pick-up groceries one time a week.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

Advertisement

“Our charter school partners have really stepped up to help meet this important need,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “I deeply appreciate their efforts to mobilize so quickly to make sure that our children have access to two nutritious meals each day.”

For more information visit www.detroitmi.gov/coronoavirus.

The City of Detroit is also working with Gleaners and Forgotten Harvest to provide groceries for families. Starting this week, families can pick up essentials at:

Roberto Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m., every other Wednesday starting March 25

Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Drive, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m., every other Saturday starting March 29

The Detroit Area Agency on Aging is also providing frozen meals for seniors ages 60 and older. Seniors can pick up 5 days’ worth of meals every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m at several City of Detroit Recreation Centers: