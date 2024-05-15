Detroit officer struck by car during police chase on McNichols

A Detroit police officer was struck by a vehicle during a car chase on Wednesday.

The officer was hit by a vehicle that was unrelated to the police pursuit, said DPD Sgt. Jordan Hall. The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries to the arm.

The incident took place on McNichols Road and Grand River Avenue.

Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle at a hotel on McNichols when the driver fled, Hall said. That's when officers chased after the vehicle.

The driver of the car that struck the officer remained on scene.

No other details were provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.