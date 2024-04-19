Detroit shelter forced to move over 40 dogs due to zoning issues

Animal shelter staffers and volunteers were on a frantic and sudden mission to relocate about 45 dogs on Friday.

The dogs were moved out of Make A Difference Rescue on Detroit's east side.

"All I was told was to get here and get them out – get here and get them out because they’re at risk of euthanization," said Lindsey Barnhart, who supports the dog shelter.

According to staff at the shelter, they were told the City of Detroit was coming in to take action due to a zoning issue.

Celeste Dunn is the laywer for the rescue.

"They threatened Wednesday to take all of the dogs and euthanize them. They showed up with an internal order from an employee to euthanize two dogs that they had no jurisdiction of, that would violate the due process clause of the constitution," Dunn said.

The City of Detroit denies having any interest in the shelter’s dogs, except for the two in question – which are linked to a mauling incident in Macomb County that took place in October 2020.

Detroit officials say the health department issued a public safety order to seize the two dogs, which were previously relocated to the shelter by a Macomb County judge while their owner stood trial on felony charges, stemming from an attack in Roseville.

Police said three people were hurt in that attack, and a pet beagle was killed, due to the dogs allegedly being left to run loose on Roseville streets.

"The city is trying to shut the shelter down, saying they need a kennel license and that is absolutely not true," Dunn said.

Attorney Dunn said that is the other issue they are fighting against.

"The licensure that Make a Difference has is exactly the same as Michigan Humane Society, Detroit Dog Rescue, Rebel Dogs Detroit, and they are regulated by the exact same statutes," Dunn said.

Meantime those supporting make a difference are vowing to give these dogs the best care they can.

"They’re wonderful dogs. I don’t even know how to explain how fabulous some of these dogs are. They’re so loving. They just need a home. That’s all they need and they need a chance, to get that home," another supporter said.

Make a Difference will be back in court in the middle of May regarding the zoning issues.

Another shelter is temporarily housing some of the dogs.