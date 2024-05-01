Lawsuit: Ex-DTE rep forced to listen to customer masturbate due to policy

A woman, who is now a former DTE customer service representative, was forced to listen to a man masturbate on calls with her – or risk losing her job.

The customer was "asking what she was wearing, telling her that he was naked and actually, sadly, masturbating on the phone," the victim's attorney, Cary McGehee, said.

The appalling details were laid out in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit filed this week, on behalf of the woman. Angela Rodriguez of Trenton, 40, is suing DTE and the man who harassed her.

"She was taking these calls at her home, which is kind of different dynamic because you're being sexually harassed in your place," McGehee said. In your safe place."

The customer started calling in the spring of 2022. He owed DTE $500.

When he got Rodriguez – he allegedly told her he was naked, asked if she liked that, told her she sounded "sexy," and then made some unmistakable noises, according to the lawsuit.

Despite informing her supervisor about the harassment, Rodriguez was told she was not allowed to hang up on the customer because of the company's policy and procedures, McGehee said. That policy had no wiggle room, even for something like that.

One call turned into multiple.

"She reported it again and was again told she couldn't hang up, couldn't block the call," McGehee said. "And each time this was happening to her, it was breaking her down emotionally."

The calls are randomly routed to customer service representatives, but the harasser got Rodriguez three times over the course of 10 months – begging the question:

"If he's getting through to her three times, then how many other calls is he making?" McGehee asked.

Rodriguez went on medical leave in Feb. 2023, citing mental health issues because of the harassment.

DTE fired her in Sept. 2023, three months after filing a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The lawsuit sites "she was unable to return to work due to psychological disability caused by DTE’s violation of her civil rights."

Now, she is seeking damages.

In a statement, DTE said, in part, "Our customer service representatives may transfer calls they feel are inappropriate to their leader, and we have mental health resources to help employees who need additional support."

However, when representatives transfer calls to a leader, it can impact performance rating, bonuses and possibly even their continued employment, McGehee said.