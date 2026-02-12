Detroit parking ticket scam targets victims with bogus text messages

The Brief Scammers are targeting victims with text messages claiming they have unpaid parking tickets in Detroit. These texts contain a phishing link that appears to be a valid way to pay the fake invoice. If you receive a text claiming you have an unpaid ticket from the City of Detroit, delete it immediately.



Receive a text saying you have an unpaid parking ticket from Detroit? You likely don't, and you need to delete that text.

"We have people preying on our citizens in Detroit right now," said 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico.

The backstory:

Scammers are sending text messages that appear to be from the city. These messages show an unpaid parking balance and direct recipients to a link to pay that balance, but the link is a phishing site designed to steal information.

What they're saying:

"We don't handle parking tickets here. That's at the parking bureau. The 36th District Court doesn't even do that," McConico said.

The judge noted that if the court were to send any sort of official notice to a person, it would be through the mail, not a text.

What you can do:

If you receive a text claiming you have an unpaid parking ticket, do not click the link and delete it.

Those who have questions about communications that appear to be from a court can also contact the court to verify them.