Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show

Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist.

"We came here to have some fun and see some live performances."

Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day performance.

"It's phenomenal to see the laughter, the kids smiling if you were down you’re not going to be down when you leave," said Horatio Williams.

The circus runs through Sunday, December 4, 2022. Visit www.universoulcircus.com for more info, ticket prices, show times, and schedules.

