Detroit police announce east side drug, weapon bust with Operation: Restore Order

Detroit police announced a large bust by the East Side Special Operations teams on Friday.

During "Operation Restore Order" DPD said the teams made 14 felony arrests and recovered cocaine, suspected heroin, pills, firearms and more than $20,000.

"This is excellent police work by the skilled and hardworking officers of our Special Operations Teams," said Chief James White in a Facebook post. "Detroiters can sleep easier tonight knowing several dangerous individuals, drugs and weapons have been taken off the street thanks to the courageous work of the men and women of the Detroit Police Department."

Photos of confiscated guns, drugs and money were shared on the DPD Facebook page.

Photos courtesy Detroit Police Department.

