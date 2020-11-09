DPD arrest mother in suspected accidental shooting of toddler in Uber Eats dispute with neighbor

Detroit police are investigating the shooting of an infant on the city's west side Monday after an argument with her mother and a neighbor over an Uber Eats order.

Police have arrested a suspect who is the child's mother. The 20-month-old was wounded in the 4200 block of Tyler south of W. Davison and east of Livernois. The child was transported to Henry Ford Hospital and listed in critical condition.

The suspect was having a dispute with a neighbor over an Uber Eats order police say.

Allegedly, a neighbor produced a hammer and the suspect (a CPL Holder) produced a gun and fired shots. The suspect’s 20-month-old daughter was seated in a gray Dodge Charger, was struck in the hip.

Both the handgun and hammer were recovered. Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040,

