A suspect is in custody several days after a quadruple stabbing in Detroit left two dead.

The deadly incident followed an argument that escalated at a pool party last weekend in the Northeast Central District neighborhood near Seven Mile.

The backstory:

Late Saturday night on Aug. 9, Detroit police were called to the 18500 block of Fleming following reports of an assault at a home.

When they arrived, they found four people suffering from stab wounds. Two of the victims, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims were hospitalized. Both were listed in stable condition on Monday.

The preliminary investigation revealed the initial argument was over a woman.

Following the stabbing, police lamented the violence, pleading with the community to find better ways of managing conflict.

"We have to do better," said deputy chief Arnold Williams.

The latest:

Detroit police confirmed with FOX 2 Friday night that a suspect had been arrested.

More details are expected during the suspect's arraignment when they're charged.

