Detroit police asks for help finding 11-year-old Arleyah Mullen

Detroit police are looking for an 11-year-old girl missing from Detroit's east side.

Police are asking for help finding Arleyah Mullen, who was last seen at 8 p.m. from the 2100 block of E. Willis, between Dequindre and Chene.

Arleyah left her residence without permission and failed to return home and was last seen wearing a black "Looney Tunes" hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and pink and white Nike shoes.

She is described as about 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing 95 pounds with brown eyes and black box braids.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.

