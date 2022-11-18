Detroit police at scene of shooting near Campus Martius downtown

Detroit police are at the scene of a shooting in downtown Detroit near Michigan Avenue and Griswold Friday night.

According to preliminary information, a male victim was shot in the chest and was transported to the hospital. Detroit police are currently evacuating the area of minors due to the curfew.

The shooting happened near Campus Martius, according to investigators, where tonight's 19th annual Tree Lighting was held earlier.

FOX 2's Camille Amiri said she saw people were cleared from Campus Martius, leaving the skating rink after a worker said they heard reports of gunshots.

No further details are being released at this time, including how many suspects are involved or if police are actively looking for the shooter.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.