Man wanted in Wyandotte mother's death, kills self during Toledo police arrest
FOX 2 - A Downriver man suspected in his mother's death, took his own life during a traffic stop with police in Toledo, Ohio.
The backstory:
The 41-year-old man was identified with police Flock cameras and pulled over by police in a traffic stop at 10 a.m. Sunday.
When officers tried to make contact with him, the suspect shot himself. He later died at a nearby hospital.
Wyandotte woman found murdered
Dig deeper:
Wyandotte police say that hours earlier on Sunday, the man shot and killed his 67-year-old mother.
Responding officers found the woman inside at about 3 a.m. inside her residence in the 800 block of Sixth Street.
Wyandotte police have not released the identity of the man or his mother at this time.
The Source: Information for this report is from Wyandotte police, previous coverage and published reports from Ohio.