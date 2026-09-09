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Man wanted in Wyandotte mother's death, kills self during Toledo police arrest

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 9, 2026 7:39 AM EDT
Published September 9, 2026 7:39 AM EDT
Police: Murdered Wyandotte woman's son wanted in her murder, kills self in Ohio
Police: Murdered Wyandotte woman's son wanted in her murder, kills self in Ohio

Police: Murdered Wyandotte woman's son wanted in her murder, kills self in Ohio

The man wanted for his mother's death in Wyandotte killed himself as Toledo police tried to arrest him.

The Brief

    • The man wanted in his mother's murder killed himself during an arrest in Toledo, Ohio.
    • Police pulled over the 41-year-old after getting a hit on a Flock camera Sunday morning.
    • The man killed himself during a traffic stop, about seven hours after his mother was found dead.

FOX 2 - A Downriver man suspected in his mother's death, took his own life during a traffic stop with police in Toledo, Ohio.

The backstory:

The 41-year-old man was identified with police Flock cameras and pulled over by police in a traffic stop at 10 a.m. Sunday. 

When officers tried to make contact with him, the suspect shot himself. He later died at a nearby hospital. 

Wyandotte woman found murdered

Dig deeper:

Wyandotte police say that hours earlier on Sunday, the man shot and killed his 67-year-old mother.

Responding officers found the woman inside at about 3 a.m. inside her residence in the 800 block of Sixth Street. 

Wyandotte police have not released the identity of the man or his mother at this time.

The Source: Information for this report is from Wyandotte police, previous coverage and published reports from Ohio. 

Crime and Public SafetyWyandotteOhio