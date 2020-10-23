Detroit police car t-boned on east side Friday, two officers hospitalized

article

Two Detroit police officers were hospitalized Friday night after their police unit was t-boned by a car that police said ran a red light.

According to Detroit Police, the crash happened at 7 Mile and Hoover a little after 9 p.m. when the officers were responding to a call for backup and were t-boned when a car ran the red light.

The scout car hit another car before rolling over and eventually coming to a stop on the passenger side. Both officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

One other car at the scene had frontend damage but the conditions of the other drivers was not released.